Niyi Osundare at Literary Crossroads in Lagos Sings of Change

The last edition of Literary Crossroads for the year held at the Goethe Institut Lagos on Friday, December 15, 2017. Professor Niyi Osundare  and Mr. Kunle Ajibade were the guests at the event. It was attended by  Friederike Moschel, director of the Institute, well-known actress, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Toyin Akinosho, Jahman Anikulapo, Segun Adefila, Ugoma Adegoke, Akeem Lasisi, Aduke Gomez, Dami Ajayi, and academics such as Dr. Chris Anyokwu and Dr. Lola Akande of the department of English, UNILAG, among many others.   Read Full Story
