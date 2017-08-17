Nigerians do not need to know what is wrong with Buhari – Joe Igbokwe
The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, has said Nigerians do not need to know what is wrong with President Muhammadu Buhari. Igbokwe said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily. According to him, the actions of anti-Buhari protesters under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians led […]
