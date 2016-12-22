Nigerians condemn celebration of Ibori’s release
Some Nigerians on Thursday expressed displeasure with the celebration of the release of James Ibori, a former Delta Governor, from a prison in London. They said that such celebration was condemnable, unfortunate and uncalled for. The former governor of Delta was on Wednesday released from prison in London, U.K. Ibori was jailed in 2012, two […]
