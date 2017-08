Nigerians are missing Buhari – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai has claimed that Nigerians are missing President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari had in May jetted out to London, United Kingdom for medicals. Mohammed noted that, though his absence was greatly missed, the country was running smoothly with the efforts of the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. Speaking with newsmen […] Nigerians are missing Buhari – Lai Mohammed Read Full Story