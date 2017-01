Nigerians are hungry, they want to see more changes – Mbaka

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on leadership in the New Year. He gave the advice in Enugu on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017. He advised the President to tackle the challenges facing the country, saying “many […] The post Nigerians are hungry, they want to see more changes – Mbaka appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story