Nigerian women in 2016: Women who shaped the tough year

2016 will go down in history as a year to remember. Quite an eventful year it has also been for women all over the country. As we glide into the New Year, Woman’s Own takes a quick look at the major women-related events that got Nigeria talking in 2016, beginning with the most recent. The post Nigerian women in 2016: Women who shaped the tough year appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story