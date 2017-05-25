You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Nigerian women hold prayer session for President Buhari
May 25, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

Nigerian women hold prayer session for President Buhari

Women from all works of life on Wednesday converged in Abuja for a one-day prayer and fasting session for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. The women, led by President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs Gloria Shoda said the prayers had become necessary to ensure the good health of theRead More The post Nigerian women hold prayer session for President Buhari appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
