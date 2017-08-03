Nigerian politicians are united when it’s time to steal government money – Osinbajo
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigerian politicians are only united irrespective of ethnicity and religion when it comes to stealing the country’s resources. Osinbajo stated this at a seminar organized in Abuja which had “Unity in Diversity” as its theme. The Acting President, who addressed the raging claims of marginalization by certain […]
