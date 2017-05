Nigerian govt needs to invest in agriculture infrastructure —ECOWAS head of Agric

In this interview, Ernest Aubee, the Head of Agriculture Division of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), speaks with COLLINS NNABUIFE on the activities of ECOWAS in Nigeria and how agriculture in Nigerian [...] The post Nigerian govt needs to invest in agriculture infrastructure —ECOWAS head of Agric appeared first on Tribune. Read Full Story