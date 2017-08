Nigerian asylum seeker Anthony kills girlfriend in Germany

A Nigerian, simply identified as Anthony I, who sought asylum in Germany under false pretences is on trial in Muenster, Germany for stabbing and killing his girlfriend earlier this year. Prosecutors said the 28-year-old Anthony brutally murdered Soopika Paramanathan, a 22-year-old German student known locally as the “Angel of Ahaus” for her volunteer work with […] Read Full Story