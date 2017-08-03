You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Nigerian Army Has This Strong Message For Fayose
Update:  August 03, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 501 

Nigerian Army Has This Strong Message For Fayose

Nigerian Army warns Governor Fayose to steer clear of their affairs and seek other avenues to get relevance The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, must have thought he scored a big point when he blamed corruption in the Army for Boko Haram&#8217;s resilience. While many Nigerians have accepted him for being outspoken and courageous, the [&#8230;] The post Nigerian Army Has This Strong Message For Fayose appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top