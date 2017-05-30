You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Nigeria will start exporting yams to Europe in June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh
Update:  May 30, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 321 

Nigeria will start exporting yams to Europe in June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has said that arrangements had been concluded for the first container of yams to leave the shores of Nigeria for the European continent on the 29th of June this year. He disclosed this in Abuja during a chat with journalists on the achievements of his Ministry [&#8230;] Nigeria will start exporting yams to Europe in June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh Read Full Story
News

