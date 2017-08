Nigeria will recover with Buhari’s recovery, says Osinbajo

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday expressed the conviction that with the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would recover. “The recovery and recuperation of the President is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria. Nigeria is going to recover. “We are on the path of strong economic recovery […] Read Full Story