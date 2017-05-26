You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Nigeria protests to U.S. over Embassy’s violation
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 0 

Nigeria protests to U.S. over Embassy’s violation

The Nigerian Embassy in Washington has protested to the U.S. Government over the violation of its premises by the Secret Service agents following fracas between two local workers. The Acting Ambassador/Charge d'Affaires, Hakeem Balogun, told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a "protest note" had been transmitted to the U.S. Department
