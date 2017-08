Nigeria needs academically and spiritually sound leader’s ―Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared that the country needs leaders that are academically and spiritually sound leaders for it to move forward. Just as he advised the nation’s youths to do contest for [...] The post Nigeria needs academically and spiritually sound leader’s ―Obasanjo appeared first on Tribune. Read Full Story