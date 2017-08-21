You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Nigeria must remain one – Buhari shocks Biafra, other agitators
Update:  August 21, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Nigeria must remain one – Buhari shocks Biafra, other agitators

President Muhammadu Buhari has shocked those clamouring for the disintegration of Nigeria, saying that the unity of Nigeria remained sacrosanct. Buhari made this comment Monday morning via a nationwide broadcast. The President warned that his government would not condone elements beating war drum. He recalled that “In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late [&#8230;] Nigeria must remain one – Buhari shocks Biafra, other agitators Read Full Story
News

