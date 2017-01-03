Nigeria moves up in global aviation rating
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday said Nigeria had attained another high level safety rating which placed it among the world leaders in aviation safety. The NCAA made the announcement in a recent statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr. Sam Adurogboye. The statement said that the country climbed to Level Three State Safety Programme (SSP) Implementation Process, joining countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom, and others in the echelon. “This categorization is dependent on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which Read Full Story