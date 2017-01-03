You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Nigeria moves up in global aviation rating
Update:  January 03, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times Business 0 

Nigeria moves up in global aviation rating

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday said Nigeria had attained another high level safety rating which placed it among the world leaders in aviation safety. The NCAA made the announcement in a recent statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr. Sam Adurogboye. The statement said that the country climbed to Level Three State Safety Programme (SSP) Implementation Process, joining countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom, and others in the echelon. “This categorization is dependent on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which Read Full Story
Business

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top