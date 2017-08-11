Nigeria channels support to troubled Northeast through WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a donation of 5,000 metric tons of rice from the Federal Government of Nigeria. This will help feed nearly half-a-million internally displaced people in the conflict-ravaged northeast of the country, where the threat of famine endures. WFP has already begun moving the first batch of donated […]
