You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Nigeria can’t be stampeded into restructuring – AGF
Update:  June 01, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 0 

Nigeria can’t be stampeded into restructuring – AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that reforms and modifications of institutional arrangements, systems and processes are normal in federations, but these cannot be achieved in single swoop as being advocated in Nigeria. The AGF stated this in his remarks at the opening of a [&#8230;] The post Nigeria can’t be stampeded into restructuring &#8211; AGF appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top