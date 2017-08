Nigeria’s unity settled, not negotiable, says Buhari

Sesan Olufowobi and Olalekan Adetayo President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the unity of the country would not be open to any negotiation. The President, in its first statement to Nigerians since he returned to Nigeria after a 104-day medical vacation in London, added that political mischief makers who were fuelling ethnic violence would be […] Read Full Story