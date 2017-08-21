You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Nigeria’s unity not negotiable – Buhari
Update:  August 21, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Politics 0 

Nigeria’s unity not negotiable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condemned recent comments and discussions, especially in the social media, which questioned Nigeria’s existence as a united country. He said that such comments had “crossed our national red lines’’. In a nationwide broadcast following his return, on Saturday, from a medical vacation in London, Buhari said that he was distressedRead More The post Nigeria’s unity not negotiable – Buhari appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top