Nicki Minaj Rekindles Friendship With Drake After Her Breakup With Meek Mill

It seems that Drake and Nicki Minaj have rekindled their friendship following Nicki’s split with rapper Meek Mill. On Wednesday, the Nicki took to Instagram to post a picture of her and Drake. Although the picture was without a caption, it was pretty clear what message the Anaconda singer was trying to pass across... Read Full Story