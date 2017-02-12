Ngoma: Gong is for everyone
City were too strong for the crosstown rivals, as a well-taken goal by Ngoma and an Erwin Isaacs own-goal gave the Citizens all three points as they completed the Cape derby double.
Another impressive performance by Ngoma earned him the player of the match prize, yet the 27-year-old insists the entire team was deserving of his award.
“I wish I could give this award to everyone,” he told the SABC after the game. “Each and every player in our squad that went onto the field did well today. We put in a good shift.”
Despite the victory, Ngoma feels his side should have been