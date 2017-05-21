Ngoma targets more silverware
City have secured a top three finish, at least, and won the Telkom Knockout, and Ngoma believes they will win more silverware in the coming years given the platform laid by this maiden campaign, and the ambitions of club owner John Comitis.
Ngoma has been a revelation for City this season, and has the most assists in the Absa Premiership this campaign, 13, to go with four goals scored, leading to him being names as a KICK OFF Footballer of the Year nominee for 2017.
Following his nomination, Ngoma features in the latest edition of KICK OFF Magazine, which hit shelves on Friday, where he chats about his excellent personal campaign and his aspirations for the future.
“To be in the top five in the league, I don’t think it was something we thought of at the beginning of the season,” he says.
“But we applied ourselves correctly at the right time, the chairman [John Comitis] and the coach [Eric Tinkler] have built a good foundation for the team going forward and we can kick-on from here and win many more trophies in the next few seasons.”
City travel to Polokwane City on Saturday in their final Absa Premiership game of the campaign, still in with a shot of a top two finish that would secure African Champions League football in 2018.
Catch the full interview, in which Ngoma opens up about what areas of his game he needs to improve, in Issue 482 of KICK OFF.
