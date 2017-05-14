You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Neymar hat-trick but advantage Real
Update:  May 14, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 420 

Neymar hat-trick but advantage Real

Barca defeated Las Palmas 4-1 with Brazilian international Neymar grabbing three and Luis Suarez the other in an accomplished display that took their goals tally for the season to a remarkable 112 in La Liga alone. That victory keeps Barca top, ahead of Real on goal-difference, but crucially the club from the capital has a game in hand at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night. Real were also 4-1 winners on Sunday as they beat Sevilla at home, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing two, and Nacho and Toni Kroos the others. Real will expect to win both of their remaining match, after Celta they are away at mid Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top