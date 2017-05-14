Neymar hat-trick but advantage Real
Barca defeated Las Palmas 4-1 with Brazilian international Neymar grabbing three and Luis Suarez the other in an accomplished display that took their goals tally for the season to a remarkable 112 in La Liga alone.
That victory keeps Barca top, ahead of Real on goal-difference, but crucially the club from the capital has a game in hand at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.
Real were also 4-1 winners on Sunday as they beat Sevilla at home, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing two, and Nacho and Toni Kroos the others.
Real will expect to win both of their remaining match, after Celta they are away at mid