Neymar €222m deal not expensive, says Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Wednesday he does not believe the record-shattering 222 million euro ($260 million) transfer fee Paris St Germain are willing to pay for Neymar is expensive. But the Reds boss, speaking after his side beat Sampdoria 2-1 in Dublin in a pre-season friendly, is concerned how the staggering figure will […] Read Full Story