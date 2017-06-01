You are here:  Home  »  News  »  New Nokia 3310 back in Nigeria
Update:  June 01, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 782 

New Nokia 3310 back in Nigeria

The old reliable Nokia 3310 phone is now back in Nigeria as a modern reimagined handset that would speak for itself. The post New Nokia 3310 back in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

