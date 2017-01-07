New GO: How Adeboye caught RCCG members unawares
Elegantly dressed members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) were looking forward to the usual annual Thanksgiving Service with the General Overseer (GO), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Saturday but they were shocked when the GO announced a new leadership for the fastest growing church in the country. The announcement coincided with prophesy […]
The post New GO: How Adeboye caught RCCG members unawares appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story