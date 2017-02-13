You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  New Bucs coach named next Monday
Khoza addressed the media at a press conference this morning to confirm his intention to address the matter of the head coach as soon as possible. Get the latest Pirates news sent to your phone!“A 6-1 loss by a club of the stature of Orlando Pirates is unacceptable. For that to be followed by a 6-0 loss … is no good.“This afternoon we will be meeting with the technical team to get to the bottom of the problem. We are not denying there is a problem.“It is not an easy task to find a coach of the stature of Orlando Pirates Football Club. When we have found a coach the pre Read Full Story
