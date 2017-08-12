You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  New Age, New Whip! Ludacris gifts daughter Range Rover on 16th Birthday | Photos + Video
Update:  August 12, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 320 

New Age, New Whip! Ludacris gifts daughter Range Rover on 16th Birthday | Photos + Video

American rapper Ludacris surprised his daughter Karma Bridges with a new whip – Range Rover – as she turned 16. The rapper who threw a party for Karma, had earlier shared a sweet message to her on Instagram. He shared a throwback photo of both of them and wrote: Noooooooo! It's too soon! Time is
Entertainment

