New Age, New Whip! Ludacris gifts daughter Range Rover on 16th Birthday | Photos + Video
American rapper Ludacris surprised his daughter Karma Bridges with a new whip – Range Rover – as she turned 16. The rapper who threw a party for Karma, had earlier shared a sweet message to her on Instagram. He shared a throwback photo of both of them and wrote: Noooooooo! It’s too soon! Time is […]
