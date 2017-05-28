You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Never accept Pharaoh’s deceptive offering
Update:  May 28, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 98 

Never accept Pharaoh’s deceptive offering

It is not all offer that should be celebrated. There are good and bad offers. You are the one that will differentiate between the two and decide on what you want in life. As much as you have a great and glorious destiny, Satan has also prepared for you a future. It is left for you as a believer to decide in which one to follow, for every great destiny, there is also a counterfeit prepared by devil. What I am talking about is your offering. The post Never accept Pharaoh&#8217;s deceptive offering appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top