Nengomasha worried over Zim’s future
Despite a promising 2-2 draw in their opening game against Algeria, The Warriors then lost their remaining group stage matches to leave Gabon with just a point, and bottom of Group C – a disappointing result for a team with much promise, according to their former player.
“I expected a lot from that team, because if you look at it, there are quality players, and I don’t think they achieved what they could have,” Nengomasha tells KickOff.com.
"Tactically, we were inferior. Defensively we were terrible, we didn't play as a unit – I didn't see anythi