Nel hopes to reignite career at Ajax
The 21-year-old former SuperSport United player experienced some challenging times up north, including his failure to land a permanent contract with Tottenham Hotspur in England following a short trial at White Hart Lane in 2015.
READ: Petersen happy with Ajax pre-season
However, Nel is now with the Urban Warriors ahead of the 2017/18 Absa Premiership campaign after penning terms with the Cape club this week.
Ajax kick things off at home against Golden Arrows on Saturday and Nel is eager to get his footballing career back on track.
“I’m back in my hometown now after five years,” Nel tells KickOff.com. “I never had the best of seasons at SuperSport but hopefully things at Ajax can go smoother.
“I came back to get more game time and start playing regularly. I’m hoping things will go well for me this time around but let’s see how things go.”
Nel is currently suffering some discomfort with his groin but is reportedly still set to feature for the Urban Warriors’ first two league games against Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United [away, 23 August], before undergoing an operation.
The former South Africa Under-17, U-20 and U-23 player was also quick to point out that the adversity he endured in Tshwane has taught him to be mentally stronger and to focus on things that matter on the playing field.
“I learnt a lot from the guys and especially the senior players at SuperSport,” adds Nel. “They would encourage me and for that, I’ll always be grateful. I wish them all the best as well as the club.” Read Full Story