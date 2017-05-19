Nedbank Cup semi-final suspensions
Matsatsantsa are looking to continue their so-far successful defence of their Ke Yona crown and on Saturday travel to Chippa United, the scene of their shock 3-0 loss to the Chilli Boys in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday.
However, Stuart Baxter’s men will have to do it without Keegan Ritchie, who misses the rematch through suspension.
Meanwhile, Golden Arrows host Orlando Pirates at Princess Magogo Stadium in the other last-four tie on Sunday, where Abafana Bes’thende are without Danny Phiri, who is missing with a match ban.
Nedbank Cup semi-final suspensions:
Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows)Keegan Ritchie (SuperSport United
