January 21, 2017 

Nedbank Cup participants finalised today

ABC Motsepe League side Acornbush United F.C from Mpumalanga will host Zwizwe United of the Western Cape in the only play off for the weekend, to conclude the nine provincial winners. This match is scheduled for 15h00. The winner of this encounter will join Gauteng side African All Stars, EC Bees FC of the Eastern Cape, North West’s Buya Msuthu FC and KwaDukuza United FC from KwaZulu Natal, in the last round of 32 teams. The Nedbank Cup tournament will take place in April, where the above mentioned clubs, among others will be drawn against National First Division and Premier Soccer Leagu Read Full Story
