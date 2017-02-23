Ndulula keen to push on
Ndulula tells KickOff.com that he is now back in Johannesburg following his release by Chippa United last month without playing a single game.
“I am training alone at the moment here in Johannesburg doing gym work,” he says to this website.
He joined Chippa at the beginning of the campaign from Kaizer Chiefs where he managed only five substitute appearances in the full season that he spent there.
The last time he started a match was almost two years ago while at AmaZulu in a game that ended goalless against Platinum Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium.
“I still want to continue Read Full Story