You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ndulula keen to push on
Update:  February 23, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 430 

Ndulula keen to push on

Ndulula tells KickOff.com that he is now back in Johannesburg following his release by Chippa United last month without playing a single game. “I am training alone at the moment here in Johannesburg doing gym work,” he says to this website. He joined Chippa at the beginning of the campaign from Kaizer Chiefs where he managed only five substitute appearances in the full season that he spent there. The last time he started a match was almost two years ago while at AmaZulu in a game that ended goalless against Platinum Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium. “I still want to continue Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top