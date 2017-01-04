You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ndulula in a tight corner at Chippa
Update:  January 04, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 213 

Ndulula in a tight corner at Chippa

Ndulula is yet to make any appearances for the club after joining them in June after being offloaded by Kaizer Chiefs. The 27-year-old also struggled at Naturena, ending his spell without a goal in five substitute outings. Word reaching KickOff.com is that head coach Dan Malesela will make the final call when the team reassembles on January 9, but so far he appears unimpressed with the former Under-23 international. Ndulula has had injury worries along with weight issues in his time in Port Elizabeth, and with the options that the club has at the moment he is way down the pecking order. The Ch Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top