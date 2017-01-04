Ndulula in a tight corner at Chippa
Ndulula is yet to make any appearances for the club after joining them in June after being offloaded by Kaizer Chiefs.
The 27-year-old also struggled at Naturena, ending his spell without a goal in five substitute outings.
Word reaching KickOff.com is that head coach Dan Malesela will make the final call when the team reassembles on January 9, but so far he appears unimpressed with the former Under-23 international.
Ndulula has had injury worries along with weight issues in his time in Port Elizabeth, and with the options that the club has at the moment he is way down the pecking order.
The Ch Read Full Story