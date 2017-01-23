You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ndoro snubbed again
Update:  January 23, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 689 

Ndoro snubbed again

Despite his 11 goals in 13 league appearances for Bucs so far this season, Ndoro has found himself down the pecking order in the national team, playing second-fiddle behind the likes of Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi and Evans Rusike. He did however receive 45 minutes of action in their last encounter, coming on for Kudakwashe Mahachi at the start of the second half in The Warriors’ 2-0 loss to Africa’s top-ranked side Senegal. Musona, who was side-lined through injury in that encounter, is thrown back into the starting line-up for the must-win encounter, and will lead the line Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top