Ndoro snubbed again
Despite his 11 goals in 13 league appearances for Bucs so far this season, Ndoro has found himself down the pecking order in the national team, playing second-fiddle behind the likes of Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi and Evans Rusike.
He did however receive 45 minutes of action in their last encounter, coming on for Kudakwashe Mahachi at the start of the second half in The Warriors’ 2-0 loss to Africa’s top-ranked side Senegal.
Musona, who was side-lined through injury in that encounter, is thrown back into the starting line-up for the must-win encounter, and will lead the line Read Full Story