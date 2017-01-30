Ndlovu scores, Erasmus debuts
DAYLON CLAASENClaasen came off the bench on 58 minutes to help German Bundesliga II side 1860 Munich defeat Greuther Fürth in their first match of 2017.
KEAGAN DOLLYDolly’s deal to French Ligue 1 side Montpellier was not completed in time to allow him to play in the league clash with Marseille, which his new club lost 5-1.
KERMIT ERASMUSErasmus debuted for the last few minutes at French Ligue 2 side Lens as they let a late lead slip to go down 2-1 at promotion rivals Amiens.
ANDILE JALIJali played the first 68 minutes as Oostende lost 3-0 at St Truiden, perhaps finally ending their