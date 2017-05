Navy intercepts N40m drugs, assures NDLEA of cooperation

Plans by a trans-border gang to export cannabis worth over N40 million through the nation’s waterways to other West African countries was, weekend, foiled by the Nigerian Navy, following the recovery of two fibre boats loaded with 100 bags of the substance. The post Navy intercepts N40m drugs, assures NDLEA of cooperation appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story