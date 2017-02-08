Navy intercepts 559kg of Carnabis, arrests three suspects
…Five others caught for illegal fishing   Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT have arrested three suspected drug traffickers including a Beninnois, caught smuggling 559kgs of Carnabis Sativa (Marijuana) into Lagos. Nautey Akiti, 33, Jelili Anu, 25 and Kunnuyi Danului, 24 were arrested on February 5, at Ikare waterways, with 11 bags containing […]
The post Navy intercepts 559kg of Carnabis, arrests three suspects appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story