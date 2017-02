Nationwide protest: We must take our country back – Fayose backs 2Face

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has thrown his weight behind the nationwide protest to be led by popular musician, Innocent Idibia. Recall that the pop singer, popularly known as 2face, had recently announced that he would be leading a nationwide protest, against the “obnoxious policies” implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration... Read Full Story