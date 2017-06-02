You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  National electricity grid improves – TCN
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says the deployment of Free Governor Control mechanisms by Power Generation Companies (GenCos) in their power plants has resulted in an improved national grid stability and reliability. The Interim Managing Director of the TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, said this in a statement by Mrs Seun Olagunju, TCN’s General Manger,Read More The post National electricity grid improves – TCN appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
