National Assembly members are “bunch of unarmed robbers” – Obasanjo

THE frosty relationship between lawmakers in the National Assembly and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, worsened Thursday as he said with their monthly take-home pay which remains the highest in the world, they can best be described as a bunch of “unarmed robbers” The post National Assembly members are “bunch of unarmed robbers” – Obasanjo appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story