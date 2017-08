Nasarawa student flogged over homosexuality found dead, 15 arrested

The Police Command in Jigawa said it had arrested over the death of their colleague in Yankwashi Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Jinjiri Abdu, on Thursday said that the suspects, who are students of the Government Science and Technical College, Karkarna, were arrested on Aug. 8. He said […] Read Full Story