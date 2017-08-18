Nale wants to leave a mark
“I think it’s going to be a good [season]. We will pick up where we left off last season, you know. Each and every one of us we are ready for the new season,” Nale tells KickOff.com.
“We are willing to fight and put the team in a better position. We finished well last season, so I think we will pick up from there.
“The energy is good with the new coach [Peter Butler] and the new guys, the new systems, the new strategies, new ideas, so we are looking forward to our first game [against Maritzburg United] and hopefully we will do well.”
Nale also says he is hoping to get more game time for Dikwena this season because it is every player’s dream to play regularly.
“Personally, I will want to play regularly. It’s every player’s dream to play and to do well for Platinum Stars. I’m also new, I came in January, you know. I just want to play and when I leave this [club] I have to say I’ve left something, things that people will remember me with, you know, like the previous teams I’ve played for.
“So, for me now is to get regular game time and to score more goals and assists and work hard on defending with the team and going forward with the team. So, that’s what I want to achieve this season with the team.”
Nale adds that it won’t be easy facing Maritzburg United, who are coming from a 1-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of MTN8, this Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
“It won’t be easy [facing Maritzburg United] and they are a young team, a very young team with lots of energy. But we are prepared. We saw how they played against Sundowns.
“We know the players there and they are not new [to us]. So, it’s going to be one of the best games and a good one. I think we can collect maximum points on Sunday.” Read Full Story