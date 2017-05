Naira was accepted in London, Mecca, Medina in 70s – Obadiah Mailafia

A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank Of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has called on the Federal Government to take measures that will make Naira convertible international trading currency. Mailafia, who spoke in Abuja on Monday, recalled that about 40 years ago, Naira was accepted abroad for trading and other purposes. “In the 70s, Nigerians […] Read Full Story