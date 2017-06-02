NYSC: Sultan condemns camps during Ramadan, oppose Army recruitment
Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, has condemned the decision of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to continue with its orientation camps for youth corp members during the Ramadan fast. JNI Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, in a statement, also called on the Nigerian Army to postpone its planned […]
