Update:  June 02, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 93 

Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, has condemned the decision of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to continue with its orientation camps for youth corp members during the Ramadan fast. JNI Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, in a statement, also called on the Nigerian Army to postpone its planned [&#8230;] NYSC: Sultan condemns camps during Ramadan, oppose Army recruitment Read Full Story
