You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NYSC: Marry yourselves, I will attend your wedding – DG tells corps members
Update:  August 08, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 220 

NYSC: Marry yourselves, I will attend your wedding – DG tells corps members

Brig.-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, the Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has encouraged the corps members to inter-marry. “I am encouraging inter-marriages between you; I want all the girls in this camp who are not married to marry, I will gladly attend,” he said at the orientation camp in Amada, Akko LGA of Gombe [&#8230;] NYSC: Marry yourselves, I will attend your wedding &#8211; DG tells corps members Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top