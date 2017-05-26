You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NYSC: Increase in allowance depends on new minimum wage – DG, Kazaure
May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

NYSC: Increase in allowance depends on new minimum wage – DG, Kazaure

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier Sulaiman Zakari Kazaure, has made it clear that any increase in the allowance of Corps members will be determined by the introduction of a new minimum wage for workers. Kazaure stated this in Minna, the Niger State capital, while answering questions from newsmen on Thursday,
