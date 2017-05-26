NYSC: Increase in allowance depends on new minimum wage – DG, Kazaure
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier Sulaiman Zakari Kazaure, has made it clear that any increase in the allowance of Corps members will be determined by the introduction of a new minimum wage for workers. Kazaure stated this in Minna, the Niger State capital, while answering questions from newsmen on Thursday, […]
NYSC: Increase in allowance depends on new minimum wage – DG, Kazaure
Read Full Story